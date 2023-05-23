Diggers have already taken a massive chunk out of the Newport Centre in Usk Way which closed on March 27 after years of serving the city as a swimming pool, leisure centre and an entertainment centre.

A fenced area has been put up between Newport Centre and the Kingsway shopping centre car park.

A small area has been kept open to the public for pedestrian access past the site.

Newport City Council documents show the dismantling and demolition of the centre is scheduled to be completed in early September.

The site will make way for a new Coleg Gwent campus and the city council has approved plans for a new "state-of-the-art" leisure centre, complete with swimming pool, to be built a stone's throw away, on the other side of Usk Way, on land next to the University of South Wales building.

Outside the Newport Centre (Image: Newsquest)

The demolition means the city will lose its main venue to host mid-sized gigs. Over the past 30 years the centre has hosted hundreds of big-name acts, with a visit by David Bowie a particular highlight.

Princess Diana also visited the centre in 1987.