POLICE have launched a public appeal to find a missing man in Monmouthshire.
UPDATE 9.10AM: Gwent Police has confirmed Mr Richards has been found
Keith Richards was reported missing on Sunday, June 4 and was last seen that morning at his home address in Llanfoist.
Offices are growing concerned for the welfare of the 78-year-old.
Mr Richards is described as being 6ft 2in tall (187cm) with "balding grey hair".
He is believed to be wearing black trousers and a white and beige checked shirt.
Anyone with any information regarding Mr Richards' whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300182838.
