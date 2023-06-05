Brothers Ghulam Abbas, 59 and Raza Ghulam, 53, died beside each other in the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after they both contracted Covid-19 just weeks after their father died.

The deaths of the popular Newport men sent shockwaves through the community.

But last weekend the family's grief turned to joy as the daughter of one of the brothers got married.

Rukhsar Abbas, daughter of Haji Ghulam Abbas, married Sayed Hasnain Shah in a ceremony in the Islamic Society on Victoria Road in Newport on Saturday.

Bride Rukhsar Abbas with her new husband Sayed Hasnain Shah (Image: Mubarak Ali)

Raza Ghulam had been in a coma since March 27 with the virus – one day before his father, Ghulam Mohammed, passed away from ill health.

Ghulam Abbas was admitted to hospital on April 7 after he tested positive for the virus.

Shamim Abbas and Mubarak Ali (Image: Mubarak Ali)

Mubarak Ali, brother-in-law to Ghulam Abbas and Raza Ghulam and secretary of Islamic Mosque Society for Wales, said: “The wedding was a fantastic day it even included a Rolls Royce that came from Birmingham, and the weather was lovely.

“The family has been through a lot, and this is something positive to come out such tragedy, they were both so popular and well-loved.

“I am very proud of Rukhsar Abbas; I am glad she’s happy and married.

“I wish the couple very well.”

Langstone Councillor William Routley attended the wedding with his wife Alison.

The family, from Pill, are particularly popular with the community in Newport having owned a newsagency in the area since 1982, which they sold in 2004.

Shamim Abbas, Sayed Hasnain Shah and Rukhsar Abbas (Image: Mubarak Ali)

At the time of her father’s death Rukhsar Abbas, said: “I didn’t realise how much of a well-known family we had, and how much of an impact my father and his brother had on the community, until now.

“We’ve had so many messages of support from members of the community and further afield, and even MPs have contacted us to send their condolences.”

Brothers Raza Ghulam and Ghulam Abbas.

Brothers Raza Ghulam and Ghulam Abbas.

Raza Ghulam left behind his partner and two sons, while Ghulam Abbas left behind his wife and two daughters. Ghulam Mohammed was father to five and grandfather to 20.