POLICE have reopened a road following an earlier incident reportedly involving a stalled vehicle.
Traffic reports showed one lane closed and traffic was queuing "due to a stalled vehicle on the A469 Southbound at Graddfa Industrial Estate" turn-off at Llanbradach.
The incident was "affecting traffic heading towards Caerphilly", the AA reported.
Gwent Police said the lane closure on the A469 southbound "may cause delays" and urged drivers to "please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey".
At around 7.30am, the force said the incident had been cleared and the road was open.
