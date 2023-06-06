The council approved the plan earlier this year to cut collections of non-recyclable waste (black bins) from every fortnight to every three weeks.

Welsh Government recycling targets will increase in the near future, and councils which fall short face massive fines.

But the council will also save money by reducing the frequency of its bin rounds. Recycling collections and garden waste will continue as normal.

The first phase of the new plan means more than 12,000 households in Newport will switch to three-weekly bin collections from June 19.

Everyone included in this phase will receive a letter informing them the changes are about to start, a leaflet explaining the changes, and a calendar showing them their new collection dates for the next 12 months.

The rest of the city's residents will follow suit later in the year.

Which streets will move to three-weekly bin collections on Mondays?





Acer Way, Birch Grove, Blanche Close, Brigantine Close, Brigantine Drive, Brigantine Grove, Brigantine Way, Bronllys Grove, Bronllys Mews, Broom Close, Buccaneer Close, Buccaneer Grove, Buccaneer Way, Builth Close, Castell Coch Drive, Catherine Close, Cedar Gardens, Cedar Wood Close, Cedar Wood Drive, Charger Street, Chirk Close, Church Street, Conwy Grove, Cornflower Close, Court Gardens, Courtfield Close, Cowbridge Street, Criccieth Close, Crocus Close, Dunraven Drive, Edmundsbury Road (partial, 1 to 33, 34 to 46 evens only, 75 to 127 odds), Fuscia Way, Goodrich Grove, Grosmont Way, Hadley Gardens, Hollyhock Close, Ifor Hael Road, Inkerman Drive, Iris Road, Jane Close, Kidwelly Close, Laburnum Close, Lily Way, Llanidloes Mews (partial, only 1,2,9,10,12,14,16,18), Lobelia Close, Longtown Grove, Lupin Grove, Michaelmas Close, Morgraig Avenue, Morlais Mews, Mulberry Close, Narberth Close (partial, only 1 to 5, 7 and 23), Narberth Mews, Narcissus Grove, Oak Road (partial, 24 to 64), Oak Tree Drive, Octavius Close, Old Castle Close, Oxwich Grove, Oystermouth Mews, Oystermouth Way, Park Avenue, Penhow Mews, Pennard Close, Picton Walk, Powis Close (partial, 1 to 16, 17 to 47 odds only), Rachel Square, Raglan Mews, Risca Road (number 1 only), Rivermead Way, Rosamund Close, Sabre Close, Scholars Close, Schooner Avenue (Chargres House excluded), Schooner Circle (Providence House excluded), Schooner Close, Schooner Walk, Sir Briggs Avenue, Sir Charles Crescent, Sir Charles Square, Skenfrith Mews, Skye Grove, St. Briavels Mews, St. Johns Crescent, Steeplechase Road (partial, 2-12 evens, 14-24 evens, 19-29 odds all excluded), Tenby Close, The Uplands (partial, 1 to 57 and 100 to 103), Thornhill Way, Tregwilym Road (partial, 70a to 274, Castle View, May Cottages, Tydu House, 68 (Mamma Lina's) managers accommodation), Tulip Walk, Vicarage Gardens, Wern Terrace, White Avenue, Willow Walk

Which streets will move to three-weekly bin collections on Tuesdays?





Alanbrooke Avenue, Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Allt-Yr-Yn Heights, Allt-Yr-Yn Road, Allt-Yr-Yn View, Almond Drive, Anderson Place, Arlington Close, Ash Tree View, Broadleaf Way, Campion Close, Catalpa Close, Claremont Colts, Foot Close, Comfrey Close, Coriander Close, Factory Road (number 2 only), Graig Park Avenue, Graig Park Circle, Graig Park Hill, Graig Park Lane, Graig Park Parade, Graig Park Road, Graig Park Villas, Graig Wood Close, Hambly Court, Harding Avenue, Harlequin Court, Harlequin Drive, Hazel Tree Grove, Highcroft Road, Horrocks Close, Llanover Close, Locke Street, Lucas Street, Malpas Road (partial, North Woodlands and 592 to 596), Mill Street, Mons Close, Montgomery Road, Pentonville (partial, 3 to 8, 17, Gold Tops House), Queens Close, Queens Croft, Queens Hill, Queens Hill Crescent, Rees Close, Ridgeway Hill (only 37 and 39), Robertson Way, Rose Street, Sorrel Drive, Sycamore Drive, Wavell Drive, Wistaria Close, Woodlands Drive.

Which streets will move to three-weekly bin collections on Wednesdays?





Afon Lwyd Close, Alfred Street, Arthur Street, Ashwell, Backhall Street, Barnard Street, Beaufort Place, Beaufort Road (partial, 1 to 99 odds, 137 to 141 odds, 2 to 88 evens, 136 to 142 evens), Belmont Hill, Bishop Street, Bishton Street, Boddington Terrace, Bristol Street, Broadway, Broadwell Court, Bulmore Road (partial, 2 to 14, Mission Cottage, Mission House, Manager's accommodation Bell Inn), Caerleon Road (partial, 506 to 576 evens only, Toll House), Cambria Close, Camelot Court, Camelot Place, Canon Street, Carlton Terrace, Castle Lane, Castle Mews, Castle Street, Centurion Gate, Chepstow Road (only number 103), Cherry Tree Close, Church Road (partial, 1-89), Church Street, Corporation Road (partial from Wharf Road to Cromwell Road: 199 to 387 odds, 206-a to 440a evens), Cross Street, Crown Close, Dean Street, Duckpool Road (partial, 1 to 152, Oddfellows Arms managers accommodation), East Lynne Gardens, Exeter Road, Exeter Street (Exeter Court excluded), Gloster Place, Gloster Street, Goldcroft Common, Goldcroft Court, Hanbury Close, Hereford Street, High Street, Isca Mews, Isca Road, Junction Road, Knighton Court, Lilleshall Street, Liverpool Street, London Street (Tower Court excluded), Lord Street, Lulworth Road, Maindee Parade (partial, 1 to 6 only), Manchester Street, Merriott Place, Mill Street, Museum Street, Myrtle Cottages, New Road, Norman Street, Norman Terrace, Prince Street, Roman Gates, Tanhouse Drive, The Hawthorns, Tram Lane, Tram Road, Twyn Oaks, Usk Road (excludes Hawthorn Gardens), Uskside, Uskvale View, Vine Place, Walsall Street (partial, only 2a, 2b, 2c, 2 and 4), Wharf Road Whitby Place, White Hart Lane, Yew Tree Lane.

Which streets will move to three-weekly bin collections on Thursdays?





Albert Avenue (4 to 100, Summerhill House excluded), Batchelor Road, Beatty Road (partial, 12 to 94 evens and 31 to 71 odds), Bishton Road (The Forge and St Mary’s Church only), Brake Crescent, Brynderwen Road (partial, 1 to 45, the Coach House, Mathieson Court), Cae Twmpin Road, Catsash Road (partial, only section from A48 up to junction with Old Roman Road), Chaucer Court, Chaucer Road, Chepstow Road (partial, Priory Farm only), Christchurch Road (only 86a Clevedon Road – partial, 1 to 81, Clevedon House), Coed Golau Close, Coleridge Road, Cot Farm Circle (partial, 100 to 116 evens only), Cot Farm Gardens, Cot Hill Crescent, Court Crescent Road, Crown Street, Drake Close, Duckpool Road (only 138a), Eveswell Park Road, Fairoak Avenue (partial, 1 to 70, Fairoak Mews, Fairoak Court excluded), Fairoak Terrace, Fforest Glade, Forest Close, Great Field Close, Hawkins Crescent, Hen Chwarel Drive, Hendre Farm Court, Hendre Farm Drive (number 333 only), Howard Close, Jackson Court, Jackson Place, Jellicoe Close, Jervis Walk, Langstone Court Road, Langstone Lane, Little Milton Gardens, Lodge Hill, Long Pasture Road, Maindee Parade (partial, 1A, 7 to 45), Maplewood, Milton Hill, Milton Road, Mountbatten Close, Nelson Drive, Osborne Close, Pen-Y-Wal Drive, Priory Crescent, Priory Drive, Priory Gardens, Priory Grove, Priory View, Priory Way, Rosecroft Drive, Rosendale Court, Routes View, Shelley Road, Silure Way, Station Road, Stockwood Close, Stockwood View, Summerhill Avenue, Swinburne Close, Tennyson Avenue, Tennyson Road, Upper Tennyson Road, Victoria Avenue, Woodland Park Road (partial, 1 to 44, Woodland Park View excluded), Woodland Road, Wordsworth Road.

Which streets will move to three-weekly bin collections on Fridays?





Abbots Mews, Anderson Grove (only 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7), Broadcommon Close, Cae Brynton Road, Cae Perllan Road, Cardiff Road(only number 94), Clarke Road, Clifton Place (partial, 1 to 18, Cathedral Court and St. Woolos Court excluded), Clifton Road, Coldra Road, Corporation Road (partial, 700 to 754 evens and New House), Derby Grove, Dominion Court, Dorset Close, Dorset Crescent, Eastmoor Road, Fallowfield Drive, Fosse Close, Fosse Road, Friars Crescent, Friars Road, Gaer Road, Gaer Street, Hampshire Avenue, Hampshire Close, Hampshire Crescent, Heath Close, Hillview Crescent, Lansdowne Road, Llandaff Street, Lockwood Court, Lyndhurst Avenue, Lysaght Circle, Lysaght Gardens (partial, numbers 3 and 40 excluded), Lysaght Way (partial, blocks of flats excluded), Meads Close, Mulcaster Avenue, Nash Drive, Nash Grove (partial, only 76, 74, 72, 72 Annexe, 70 and 68), Nash Road (partial, 1 to 115 odds and 2 to 86 evens), New Pastures, Oaks Close, Pembroke Grove, Pont Faen Road, Redshank Walk, Severn Terrace, Spring Lane, Spytty Lane, St. Vincent Court, Stelvio Park Avenue (partial, from 25 to 54), Stelvio Park Close, Stelvio Park Court, Stelvio Park Crescent, Stelvio Park Grove, Stelvio Park Rise, Stelvio Park View, Stephenson Street, Stow Hill (partial, 25 to 242a), Stow Park Avenue, Stow Park Circle (partial, 1 to 33, St James Court, Rosetta View, The Couah House, The Mews, Cefn Court, Evergreen), Stow Park Crescent (partial, 1 to 18, Birar Hill, Clarendon Court, Cedar Rise, Llys Gaer, Woodside), Stow Park Drive, Stow Park Gardens, Sussex Close, Swan Crescent (1 to 29 but blocks on nos. 25 and 27 excluded), Vicarage Hill (partial, 1 to 5), Waterloo Road, Westmoor Close, Willow Close.

Newport City Council said the change to three-weekly rounds will help it meet its recycling targets. Currently, Newport recycles around 67 per cent of waste it collects, but to meet Welsh government targets, this must increase to 70 per cent by 2024/25.

Failure to meet this target will see the council liable for fines, and at the current recycling rate, the fine from April 2025 would be more than £500,000 per year.

All other waste services will remain unchanged. This means that recycling and food waste will continue to be collected weekly, and hygiene bags will be collected fortnightly.

"Analysis of waste collected in Newport shows that almost 40 per cent of what is currently going into household rubbish bins can be recycled at the kerbside," the city council said.

"Many other councils in Wales and across the UK are either considering moving to a three or four weekly collection for rubbish bins or have already done so.

"Councils which have already made the change have reported increased recycling rates as a result."