Pembrokeshire County Council has said that it will employ extra security staff and put up fencing to stop people jumping into the passage of moving boats.

The council said that from Sunday onwards these measures would be put in place by both the authority and partner agencies.

On Sunday access to the harbour was restricted to boat owners and those with tickets for boat rides in an attept to alleviate potential dangers.

“Good weather, increased visitors and evening high tides have raised safety and anti-social behaviour concerns,” said a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Jumpers face potential significant danger from vessel movements within the harbour and dangers to Tenby Harbour jumpers from moving boats are being highlighted.

“Efforts to reduce the numbers involved are being made by Pembrokeshire County Council and other agencies. This includes additional fencing and security staff.”

Cabinet member for Residents’ Services and Leisure Cllr Rhys Sinnett added: “We all know that good weather and high tides attracts people to the coast to cool off in the water and Tenby is no exception.

“However, Tenby Harbour is a working harbour and there are very real safety concerns from boat operators and harbour staff when individuals use the area to swim and jump.

“Pembrokeshire County Council took the decision to restrict access to the end of the pier to boat owners and boat trip ticket holders at high tide on Sunday (4th June) following serious concerns raised about the volumes of people and risk of injury from boats.

“There are safer swimming areas in town that are supported by lifeguards that should be made use of and we respectfully request that people support our position to ensure that Tenby Harbour is enjoyed by all safely.

“We will continue to work with partners, including Dyfed-Powys Police, to maintain safety in the area.”