The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has released new data that shows infectious syphilis diagnoses increased to 8,692 in 2022.

This is the largest annual number since just after the Second World World War.

The news comes as cases of Gonorrhoea in England have also reached record highs.

Gonorrhoea diagnoses rose to 82,592 in 2022 which is an increase of 50.3% compared to 2021.

This is the highest number of gonorrhoea diagnoses in any one year since records began in 1918, the UKHSA explained.

With this in mind, this is what Syphilis looks like and the symptoms to look out for.

What causes Syphilis and how is it spread?





Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) which is caused by a bacteria, according to the NHS.

The STI is often spread by contact between moist skin or inside the body.

The NHS also explains that it can be spread through unprotected vaginal, anal or oral sex (without a condom), kissing or licking the anus as well as contact between genitals even if there is no penetration, orgasm or ejaculation.

The healthy body also says that the sharing of unwashed or uncovered sex toys (without a new condom each time they are used) can also lead to the spreading of the infection.

Not to mention, Syphilis can also be passed to a baby during pregnancy or childbirth and it also makes HIV easier to pass on and catch.

Syphilis symptoms

If Syphilis goes untreated, it can cause serious and potentially life-threatening health problems, according to the NHS.

The symptoms often start out 'mild' and can 'be hard to notice' and they may come and go over time.

Even if the symptoms disappear, the infection is still in the body which means it can still be passed on to others.

Symptoms typically take three weeks to appear once infected, the National Health Service says.

The NHS has shared the symptoms to look out for below:

small sores (ulcers) on your penis, vagina, or around your bottom (anus) – these are usually painless and you may only have one of them

sores in other areas, including in your mouth or on your lips, hands or bottom

white or grey warty growths most commonly on your penis, vagina or around your anus

a rash on the palms of your hands and soles of your feet that can sometimes spread all over your body – this is not usually itchy

white patches in your mouth

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, headaches and tiredness

swollen glands

patchy hair loss on the head, beard and eyebrows

Does Syphilis ever go away?





Yes, Syphilis is curable.

With the right antibiotics from your healthcare provider, the infection can be cured, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, it is important to note that treatment might not undo any damage the infection can cause

When you should go to your GP or a sexual health clinic

The NHS has recommended that you consult a GP or go to a sexual health clinic under the following conditions:

you or a sexual partner have symptoms of syphilis

a sexual partner has told you they have syphilis or another sexually transmitted infection (STI)

you've recently had sex with a new partner and did not use a condom

you're pregnant or planning to get pregnant and think you might have syphilis

you've injected drugs using a needle that's been used by someone who might have syphilis

The only way to confirm if you have Syphilis is to take a test and the NHS advises that treatment starts as soon as possible once you know.

Tests for STIs are free on the NHS.