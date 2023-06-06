Three Cliffs Bay and Rhossili Bay were named among the 49 best beaches in the UK by Conde Nast Traveller.

These beaches were among nine in Wales that made the list along with the likes of Llanddwyn, Mwnt Beach and Whitesands Beach.

With the weather starting to heat up, what better time to go and explore some of the best beaches the UK has to offer located right on your doorstep.

Pembrokeshire is home to three of the best beaches in the UK according to Conde Nast Traveller. (Image: Getty Images)

Condé Nast Traveller said: "The UK might not be known for the best beaches in the world, but take some time to explore the coastline on those increasingly common sunny UK days and you might be pleasantly surprised."

The best beaches in Wales

Mwnt Beach, Cardigan

Three Cliffs Bay

Aberfforest Beach, Pembrokeshire

Llanddwyn, Anglesey

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire

Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast

Harlech, Gwynedd

Penbryn, Ceredigion

Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

What Condé Nast Traveller said about the best South Wales beaches

Three Cliffs Bay

Condé Nast Traveller said: "Three Cliffs Bay, on what is undoubtedly one of Britain's most beautiful shorelines, is relatively quiet year-round due to the fact that scaling its dunes makes for a challenging walk - but it's worth the hike.

"Rugged green cliffs give way to an undulating stretch of sandy coastline, home to lots of postcard-picturesque beaches.

"The bay is popular with horseback riders, who are oft-spotted galloping along the sand, as well as naturalists; lucky visitors might spot the occasional rare peregrine falcon sweeping overhead.

"It's overlooked by the crumbling remnants of Pennard Castle, which lends the area an isolated, forgotten feel with a touch of the fantastical.

"According to folklore, the castle has long been the haunt of fairies."

Rhossili Bay

Condé Nast Traveller said: "The Gower peninsula has one of the UK's most picturesque coasts, with rugged little coves and large expanses of golden sand.

"At its western end, Rhossili Bay is a relatively untouched beach, a long, beautiful curve of white sand enclosed by steep limestone cliffs, with little on it other than the remains of Norwegian ship Helvetia, which was beached in 1887, sticking up out of the sand.

"It is big enough so that it never feels busy, particularly if you head for the northern stretch, down the track from the village of Llangennith, where the surfers go; and it has waves that are perfect for novice surfers and long-boarders.

"Around the village of Rhossili itself is Dylan Thomas country, popular with walkers; and not far away is the town of Mumbles."