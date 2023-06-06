The Newport Rising Festival honours the Chartist movement, members of whom marched southwards through Gwent in 1839 on a mission to secure better democratic representation in Britain.

Those efforts resulted in a bloody clash in central Newport in November of that year, when chartists attempted to liberate several of their imprisoned comrades from the Westgate Hotel, only to be fired upon by soldiers.

Now, funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has secured the future of the Rising Festival for the next two years, and has paved the way for organisers to hold this year's event at a new venue in "the heart of the city".

The location is yet to be announced, but the organisers have vowed the site will "serve as a celebration of Newport's unique history and its significant Chartist past".

Torch bearers at a previous edition of the Newport Rising Festival. (Image: Newport Rising Festival)

"This venue will be more than just a historical landmark - it will be a dynamic hub for contemporary changemakers, collaborators, designers, and doers of today," the organisers added. "We are excited to create a space that pays homage to our heritage while fostering innovation and positive change in the present."

To commemorate the return of the rising, a launch event will be held at the Westgate Hotel on Wednesday, June 28.

There'll be a special exhibition, as well as live music from Jon Langford and Susie Honeyman, plus Joe Kelly and the Royal Pharmacy,

Visitors will also have a chance to view the new additions to the Westgate Hotel - including original Chartist artifacts brought to Newport from a church in Blaina - hear about the festival's partnership with the Wales Official Tourist Guide Association and future opportunities, discover details about the Rising Festival's new city centre location, and explore the line-up of activities planned for the next two years.

The live event is free for all to attend, but tickets must be reserved at www.newportrising.co.uk

Entertainment at the Westgate Hotel. Newport Rising Festival (Image: Newport Rising Festival)

"It feels really great to announce that not only is Newport Rising Festival secured, but also a return of the wider Chartist project which will bring a range of activities to the city throughout the next two years," project director David Daniel said.

"This funding ensures not only the continuation of the festival but also the establishment of a new venue that will serve as a vibrant hub for both our city's rich history and the contemporary spirit of change.

"We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the enduring legacy of the Chartists and their fight for democracy, as we embark on an exciting journey of exploration, inspiration, and collaboration."

Eoghan Mortel, who chairs the Newport Rising Festival, added: "The annual programme of entertainment, discussion, commemoration and demonstration highlights the city’s critical role in the movement that eventually brought the vote to many millions of ordinary people in Britain and worldwide."