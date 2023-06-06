The augmented reality headset was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook who described the new piece of tech as "years ahead and unlike anything created before."

He added: "Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

Described as looking similar to 'ski goggles', the Vision Pro offers similar features to current virtual reality headsets on the market but does offer a better display and more Apple-focused elements.

The era of spatial computing is here. Where digital content blends seamlessly with your physical space. So you can do the things you love in ways never before possible. This is Apple Vision Pro. — Apple (@Apple) June 5, 2023

Users are able to watch films, access apps, play games and even write documents whilst wearing the headset.

When will Apple's Vision Pro launch in the UK?

Apple is keeping a launch date very close to its chest as thousands wait for the release of the highly anticipated Vision Pro.

However, they have shared that it will be made available in the US in early 2024 and added that more countries will soon follow.

Prices for the Apple Vision Pro will start at $3,499 which if the tech brand converts to pounds starts at around £2,849.

Apple also shared that the headset will have a two-hour battery life and is the first new product to be announced by the brand since the release of the Apple Watch in 2015.