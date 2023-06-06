The Brit Award-winning singer, 26, revealed earlier this year he would be playing at the Chepstow Racecourse on July 1 this year along with support act Sigrid.

But last night Capaldi took to social media and share the "difficult message" he was "really sorry" but he was cancelling his commitments up until June 24 after a busy few months following the release of his new album.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he's cancelling shows until Glastonbury

In the statement on Twitter and Instagram, Capaldi said: “Hi everyone, hope you’re well. This is a really difficult message and one that hurts me a lot to have to type.

“But I’m really sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24th.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He continued: “I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”

Capaldi added he was “extremely sorry” for the impact the announcement will have on those who have booked travel or hotels for his shows.

Will Lewis Capaldi still be performing at Chepstow Racecourse in July? (Image: PA)

He went on to say: “The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for.

“I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again. All my love, Lewis x.”

Will Lewis Capaldi be performing at Chepstow Racecourse?





Lewis Capaldi cancelled shows up until June 24 - at which time he will take to the stage at Glastonbury.

His Live at Chepstow show at the racecourse, supported by Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid, is scheduled for July 1.

The event is still on the Chepstow Racecourse calendar and on Ticketmaster, while no message has been released by event organsiers saying the event will not be going ahead.

So it seems Capaldi will still be performing at Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday, July 1.

Capaldi and Sigrid will join the likes of Lionel Richie, the Sugababes and George Ezra in performing at Live at Chepstow.

The event runs over three days from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2.

Are tickets still available to Lewis Capaldi's Chepstow Racecourse show?





At the time of publication, a limited number of tickets to Lewis Capaldi's show at Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday, July 1 were still available.

General admission tickets are available for £57.75 while a three-day pass for the entire Live at Chepstow weekend is also on sale for £135.

Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.