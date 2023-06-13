WORKERS will close a road near a Gwent railway station for three days next week to chop down diseased trees.
Contractors from Network Rail will be carrying out the work near Pye Corner railway station.
A section of Western Valley Road, in Rogerstone, on the "approaches to [the] railway bridge", will be affected.
Around 40 trees are being felled there because they have become infected with ash die back disease, Newport City Council reported.
A temporary road closure will be in force from Monday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 21 between 9.30am and 3pm.
A marked diversion route will be in place during the works period.
