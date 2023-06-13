Not one of the three suggestions for adding bus and bike lanes to the A48 won a majority of public support - and generally, the more restrictive the options were on drivers, the less popular the idea proved to be.

The Welsh Government will pursue the project regardless and documents show the next step is for a special report to be drawn up comparing the options.

But the nation's shadow transport minister said the government should abandon the project and "focus their efforts on the things that really matter to the people of Wales".

More than 1,700 people responded to a public consultation on the A48 plans to build so-called "active travel corridors" along the dual carriageway between Duffryn and St Mellons.

Artist's impressions of the proposals to transform a section of the A48 between Newport and Cardiff. Original images: Welsh Government

Three proposed options would each involve cycle paths being added to the road and junctions revamped to prioritise bikes, buses and pedestrians.

None of the three won a majority of public backing, but the most support (43 per cent) was given to Option 1, a two-way cycleway built alongside the existing dual carriageway. No road space would be lost if this was built.

Option 2 would involve a two-way cycleway replacing one carriageway of the A48, effectively reducing the road to carrying one lane of traffic in either direction.

Option 3 would also slash current road space, turning one lane on each side of the current road into a continuous bus lane, with a two-way cycleway at the side.

Support for those two options was much lower, each at 32 per cent.

Map showing the section of the A48 (red line) affected by the proposals. Map source: Google

For Natasha Asghar, the Tories' shadow transport minister, the reaction to the plans shows "the hardworking public does not share this Labour government’s appetite for penalising motorists at every available turn".

She alleged Welsh ministers would "love to see" the dual carriageway "scrapped", and said "squeezing in" bus and bike lanes would "undoubtably lead to more congestion and mayhem for drivers".

Natasha Asghar, the shadow transport minister. (Image: Natasha Asghar)

"Trying to force people off the road by making it difficult to drive without putting alternatives in place such as a top-notch public transport network is not the way forward," she said, adding: "Instead of sticking their noses in where they are not welcome, Labour ministers should perhaps focus their efforts on the things that really matter to the people of Wales such as slashing NHS waiting times, improving our education system, and boosting our economy."

But the Welsh Government does not appear to have lost its enthusiasm for the A48 project.

A spokesperson said: "We shall continue to progress the Cardiff-Newport corridor measures against the programme identified in The Burns Delivery Board Chairs' Annual Report".

They added: "Development budgets for this financial year have been approved and Transport for Wales will continue to take this project forward, led by the Burns Delivery Board Chairs.

"Feedback from the public consultation will inform joint decision making by Welsh Government and the Local Authorities on design options."