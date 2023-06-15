Rocco received the most votes sent in by readers, beating Charlie and Wotsit into second and third place. He wins a £50 voucher as well as the special title.

Delighted owner Kirsty Duggan, 36, of Newport, said: "Winning this competition means so much to us.

"We have had Rocco since he was eight weeks old and he was exactly the dog we were looking for.

"Last year we were told that Rocco may not reach his 10th birthday after he had a vestibular attack which then brought on paralysis to his right side.

"During this period, he lost his eye, mobility and fur. We were told that he may never walk again so we bought a doggy stroller so he could still enjoy walkies.

"He loved being out and about meeting new people and taking in the fresh air.

"After weeks of syringing fluids, hand feeding, massaging his neck and legs and weekly vet appointments, to our surprise, Rocco was getting stronger day by day. As the weeks went by he continued to improve and began to walk, going further and further each day.

"Eighteen months on he now happily runs around the park and plays with our other dog Coco and his other fur friends.

"His strength and determination is admirable. He defied all odds and was definitely not ready to give up.

"He’s like a reborn puppy now. Even though he only has one eye, a head tilt and bares to the right when he runs, he does it all with a great big smile on his face. So now to be approaching his 11th birthday is a miracle.

"He's definitely changed our lives for the better and to be the winner of this competition means so much to us. We are so thankful for all the votes he received and that he has been awarded the Prefect Pet of 2023. He already thinks that he is the king of the castle, so this is just the icing on the cake."

Kirsty said she chose a Pug because: "I wanted a loving companion who would get along with other dogs and to be able to tolerate children and older family members. Pugs are very playful and affectionate and are considered to be smart, observant and very quick learners but this was questionable while Rocco was a puppy.

"Rocco is my little side kick and never leaves my feet. He knows what he wants and when he wants it! He’s so spoilt and has the whole family at his beck and call.

"He has his own little traits and habits and as he’s got older we’ve had to adjust to his needs. He’s the most loving and loyal dog I could have ever wished for. He’s such a placid and calm dog.

"He loves his own space and only comes for cuddles on his terms. Everyone who meets him instantly falls in love with him. He uses his cuteness to his advantage and laps up all the attention everywhere he goes. He’s definitely the man of the house, he sets the rules!"

She said: "Rocco has never chased balls - he believed that if I throw it then I should be the one to go and get it. He used to love soft teddies and empty bottles. He would play with them for hours. Now he just loves food, cwtches and sleep.

"Rocco has many qualities. He’s the strongest and most resilient dog I have ever known.

"He’s the best big brother to Coco and always looks out for her. He also often shows off his skills proving he knows his left paw from his right paw, he can turn on request, he can sit and stand on command and is the best at walking to heal.

"He will also get his own lead when its walkies time and bring me his bowl when its feeding time. All this only for a treat reward though."

You can follow Rocco’s full story on his Instagram page @my.pug.rocco