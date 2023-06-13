The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said gross misconduct notices had been served on the driver and passenger in a police van seen driving behind two boys on an e-bike.

Best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16 were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely on May 22.

Later that evening, as officers examined the scene, "large scale disorder" erupted in the neighbourhood, with reports of crowds of youths clashing with riot police.

The notices, however, do not mean officers will face disciplinary proceedings.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation into the incident after receiving a referral from South Wales Police due to CCTV footage showing a marked police van driving behind the boys’ electric bike, in a nearby street, shortly before the collision.

IOPC Director David Ford: “I wish to again extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, and to everyone who has felt the impactful loss of two young lives in Ely.

“The response from the community in helping our investigators has been very positive and I am extremely grateful for this assistance. In case there are still people with relevant information we have yet to speak to, we have placed witness appeal boards in the vicinity of the incident. We would urge anyone who believes they have useful information to come forward to us.

“We have also met with local community leaders and elected officials to explain our role and the remit of our investigation.

“As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focussed on establishing precisely what happened in the run up to the tragic incident. Our work will remain impartial and completely independent of the police.”

In particular, the police watchdog said it was examining whether the officers in the police vehicle were pursuing the boys.

Scene of the Ely Riots (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

Investigators from the watchdog are reviewing hundreds of video footage clips have followed up enquiries with, and taken statements from, some local residents.

In a statement the IOPC said: Our investigation continues to focus on the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the officers’ decisions and actions.

“In particular, we are examining whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit. South Wales Police has continued to co-operate with our investigation.”

The unrest in Ely went on into the early hours of this morning, and police have made several arrests.

Anyone with information or footage can call the IOPC on their incident line number: 0300 3030771 or email: SnowdenRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk