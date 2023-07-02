You can't go far wrong with a nice walk through the countryside.

Here's a short circular walk in the Usk Valley with far-reaching views of Sugar Loaf.

The National Trust walk, at Clytha, is classed as easy and dog friendly, although you need to be aware that some field may have livestock and you need to keep your dog under close control.

There is at least one short, steep climb up some steps.

The route is 3.8 miles and will take around two hours.

You will be walking on mainly grass tracks through woods and fields and there are some slopes and hills en route.

Start: The National Trust Clytha riverside car park.

1: From the car park, take the gate to the right of the interpretation panel and continue for 200m.

Follow the path around to the right and on alongside the River Usk.

After about 600m, go through the second gate on the right (with the stone counterweight) and head slightly up hill and around the field edge to the metal wicket gate leading onto the road.

2: Follow the waymarked signs through Twyn y Cregan Woods, tracking the course of Clawdd Brook before passing close to the A40 and heading up to the edge of the woods.

Before you turn left take in the views across Clytha Park to Clytha Castle.

The path now follows a track at the edge of the woods with parkland on your right. After 400m you will meet another track.

Turn left (note there is no Public Right of Way through the farmyard), then immediately right and follow a path that meanders through the trees.

The path brings you out behind a hedge by a track.

When the hedge ends cross the track diagonally to your left to a kissing gate that enters a field by a large oak tree. If you end up at the back of Chapel Farm you’ll need to turn around and find the kissing gate on your right.

3: Keeping the oak tree to your left follow the route across the field to a stile.

As you cross the field, you will pass several stones on your left. These are the ruins of St Aeddan's Chapel – Capel Aedan founded in 1188 by Aedan of Gwaethfoed.

After crossing the first stile continue to follow the way marked route south through several fields and gates.

You eventually cross a horse paddock. Head to the top right-hand corner of this field go over the stile.

Follow a short section of track to a metal gate near the road.

To your left is the drive leading to the Clytha Arms pub.

Cross the road very carefully - this is a very busy road - to a flight of steep stone steps up to the top of a bank where the walk continues.

4: After passing through the gate at the top of the steps, keep right at the edge of the fields and continue following the waymarkers over a couple of stiles and right through a gate back into Clytha Park on the top of low hill.

Follow the line of lime trees diagonally down to the concrete track. These trees used to be the avenue leading to Clytha Castle from Clytha House.

When you reach the track, turn left, following the track uphill taking the right fork up to the castle.

Pass through a metal gate across the track and into Castle Woods. The track takes you up to Clytha Castle.

Please respect the privacy of those staying at the castle.

5: Follow the wooden signs which direct you along a track that runs down behind the castle.

Pass through the wooden field gate at the edge of Castle Wood and back onto parkland.

The path follows a grassy track downhill along the ridge of a steep bank with scattered trees.

When the trees end, turn left back under the bank with parkland to your right.

After 200m head right and downhill until you reach a small metal gate by the road.

Pass through the gate, turn immediately left and walk along the road for 50m and then turn right back into the car park where you started your walk.