The mini-golf course at Tredegar Park was in a derelict condition before the couple took on the project in April - and now it is re-open to the public.

The couple opened the new look mini-golf course on Saturday, June 24, and have already recieved great feedback from the community.

Laura Skinner, along with her husband Stephen, were saddened by the condition of the course and decided act to bring it back to life.

“We see so much potential in the area and park that we thought we would not miss the opportunity if it arose,” said Mrs Skinner.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“We were sad to see the mini golf in Tredegar Park not being used or loved, so we jumped at the chance to take on the nine-hole course.”

The couple from Bridgend are mini-golf enthusiasts who have competed in tournaments around the country and have exciting plans for the course after opening last weekend.

They told the Argus that they have an exciting update for the current course which will add an extra element of fun to the game.

She added: “We have an exciting update for the current nine holes which we hope to do soon. We don't believe that it has been done in the UK. We can’t say too much as its early days, but it will bring an extra element of fun for both adults and children.

“Getting the course cleaned up and ready for opening day has taken a lot of work, but we have had a lot of support from the minigolf community to help us get it ready.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“It is lovely to see it playable again and we can’t wait to see what the public thinks of it.”

Prices: