James Barrington, 34, ran an epic 60km on what would have been his mum Cheryl’s 60th birthday, in support of British Heart Foundation Cymru and its lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

James was joined on his run by Matthew Smith, his loyal friend and training partner.

The duo finished the 60km in eight hours nine minutes.

They have so far raised almost £3,000 after setting an initial target of £600.

James Barrington and Matthew Smith

Cheryl Barrington died on New Year's Day 2021 aged 57.

Mr Barrington said: “Losing mum has been incredibly hard on all the family.

"She started to feel unwell over the Christmas break but we all thought it was food poisoning.

"So when she suffered a heart attack just a few days later and didn't recover it was such a horrible shock.”

After what has been an incredibly challenging time for Mr Barrington and his family, he decided to design a fundraising challenge for himself.

Cheryl Barrington

After taking part in a triathlon last year, he landed on the plan for the ultramarathon.

He said: “I decided I wanted to set myself a challenge, to honour what would have been my mum’s 60th birthday, so it felt right to try and run 60 kilometres.

"Without hesitation Matthew insisted on being part of this challenge. He was wholeheartedly there for me when Mum passed, and a huge support throughout the preparation and training process, so it’ll be great to have him by my side for this challenge.”

Mr Barrington’s mum enjoyed many years working at the Lyceum Tavern, a pub on Malpas Road, where he crossed the finish line of his challenge.

“It felt like the perfect finish line to celebrate my mum, and the support I’ve received in the community has been amazing,” said Mr Barrington.

James Barrington

“I have been blown away by their generosity in supporting me and BHF Cymru. I really wanted to choose a charity close to my mum’s story and our hearts. The work of the BHF is so important to us, helping to create new treatments and discover new cures, so that fewer people suffer the loss of a loved one, like us.”

In Wales, around 9,500 people die each year from heart and circulatory diseases, an average of 26 people every day.

Adam Fletcher, Head of BHF Cymru, said: “We are so grateful to James and Matthew for supporting the BHF’s research in memory of Cheryl. Our research to help save and improve lives is only made possible thanks to our inspirational supporters like James.”

To support the pair go to www.justgiving.com/page/run4mum.