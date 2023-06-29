Tom Moreton was found dead by members of the emergency services in the River Usk on Sunday, June 25.

The 19-year-old, from Cwmbran, had been reported missing earlier that day.

A keen football player, Mr Moreton was a member of Croesyceiliog AFC, and the club described him as a “fun loving and kind young man”.

Mourners have left more than 100 floral tributes at the club’s home ground in Woodland Road this week.

The organisers of an online fundraiser said the money they collected would “help give Tom the farewell he thoroughly deserves”.

Floral tributes to Tom Moreton at Croesyceiliog AFC's home ground. (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

“It's with a heavy heart that we write this to ask for your help,” they wrote on their Gofundme page, describing Mr Moreton as “a much-loved son, brother, friend to many and a well-respected young man within the community”.

They added: “During this time of tragedy and loss, we are asking everyone to come together for his family to help support and raise funds for Tom's memorial service.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone, but we would be incredibly grateful for any financial assistance you could offer to help cover the family's expenses. Even a small donation can make a difference during this sad time.”

Members of Croesyceiliog AFC with floral tributes to Tom Moreton. (Image: Croesyceiliog AFC)

The group went on to describe Mr Moreton as “an intelligent, quick-witted, kind and polite individual, [and] a model student at Croesyceiliog High School where his popularity will be known in many year groups”.

“He was becoming a skilled mechanic and often offered to fix people's cars, just for the pleasure of helping someone,” they added.

Mr Moreton was also a “keen sportsman” who was “very talented at everything he participated in”.

“He excelled in athletics during his teens but he will be remembered by many for his footballing ability, showing such talent from a young age,” the organisers of the fundraiser wrote.

“He started his junior career at Coed Eva Juniors, captaining his team throughout the age groups. During this time, he was also playing with Cardiff City Academy which eventually led him to play a season in the Junior Premier League.

“At senior level, Tom had made such a huge impact at Croesyceiliog AFC that at the age of just 19, he was tipped to captain the men's team, because of his influence on those younger and older than him.”

Earlier this week, Gwent Police confirmed that Mr Moreton’s next of kin had been informed, and that the 19-year-old’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

View the fundraiser online at www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-the-life-and-memory-of-tom-moreton