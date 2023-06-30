At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, July 6, councillors will consider a report on the performance figures for the percentage of applications decided within timescales, and the number of days to decide each application covering the last quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year,

At last month’s meeting councillors received a similar report for the whole of 2022 but without the ability to see how the county borough compared with the other 24 planning authorities in Wales.

From January to March 2023 90 per cent of planning applications were decided within an eight week period after their submission.

Looking at the rest of Wales, Blaenau Gwent came in 10th, well above the 84 per cent national average, but also well behind Vale of Glamorgan Council who achieved a 98 per cent rate.

Blaenau Gwent planners took on average 84 days decide each planning application

Compared with the rest of Wales, Blaenau Gwent is fourth of 25 planning authorities and well above the national average of 123 days.

Rhondda Cynon Taff was in pole position and took an average of 68 days to decide a planning application.

But when compared with the returns of last year the performance has slipped.,

The figures for 2022 show that 93 per cent of planning applications were decided in time for January to March (2022), 99 per cent for April to June, 93 per cent for July to September, and 93 per cent from October to December.

Correspondingly the days it took to decide planning applications were also lower in 2022.

January to March: 69 days;

April to June: 82 days;

July to September: 70 days;

October to December: 73 days.

For this January to March, no decisions were made by councillors on the Planning Committee that went against advice from planning officers, the Wales average was six per cent.

Head of planning Steve Smith said: “The figure of 90 per cent of applications determined in time is broadly in line with historical returns for this indicator.

“On average, it takes 84 days to decide each application.

“Whilst this compares favourably to the all-Wales average, it is higher than I would like and falls short of pre-covid returns.”

Councillors will be told that the department are in the process of implementing a new software system and a planning officer has been seconded to manage that process.

Mr Smith said “This will inevitably impact on performance.

“We have instructed an external consultancy to take on a limited case load of applications and this will be closely monitored.”

“For the second consecutive quarter we had a nil return for Planning committee decisions contrary to officer recommendation.

“It is pleasing that this puts us above the Welsh average.

“Overturns are now becoming an exceptional event rather than the norm.”

Councillors will be given the opportunity of scrutinising the figures.