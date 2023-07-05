And fiive years ago, to celebrate its 70th anniversary, King Charles III - then the Prince of Wales - visited Ebbw Vale's Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan to meet staff and patients.

We found these pictures of the day in our archive.

All pictures by christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The then-Prince of Wales meets well-wishers at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

Well-wishes wait for The Prince of Wales at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan on the 70th anniversary of the NHS

Well-wishers waiting for The Prince of Wales at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan on the 70th anniversary of the NHS

Crowds waiting to welcome the Prince of Wales at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan on the 70th Anniversary of the NHS in 2018

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, says hello to Beaufort Hill Primary school choir at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The Prince of Wales meets Denise Williams, who has worked for the NHS for 40 years, at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The Prince of Wales has a laugh with Jess Thomas at the physiotherapy stand at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The Prince of Wales talking to Martin Sullivan and Gavin Quinn as the ambulance men show off the specialised kit they use at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale in 2018

The Prince of Wales meets patients at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The Prince of Wales cuts a cake to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The Prince of Wales receives a painting from Pen-y-Cwm school pupils Ciaran Mitchell-Neal (L) and Connor Power at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Ebbw Vale

The then-Prince of Wales at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale as part of celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the NHS in 2018