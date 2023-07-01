A study of citizens' body mass index (BMI) figures show Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly county borough and Torfaen all feature prominently in an obesity rate ranking of the nation's council areas.

In fact, the study by digital health service Now Patient found Blaenau Gwent was the council area with the highest rate of obesity in Wales, with nearly 80 per cent of adults deemed either overweight or obese (with a BMI score of 25 or higher).

That's followed by Torfaen (73 per cent), with the third highest rate of obesity of Wales' 22 council areas, and Caerphilly county borough (67 per cent), in sixth.

The rates in Newport (61 per cent) and Monmouthshire (57 per cent) are markedly lower.

The research comes as Welsh ministers prepare to declare war on meal deal-type promotions of foods high in sugar, fat and salt.

The government intends to restrict how retailers can incentivise purchase of foods considered to be unhealthy.

The new law is aimed at improving diets and helping prevent obesity, with more than 60 per cent of adults in Wales overweight, and more than a quarter of children overweight or obese by the time they start school, the Welsh Government reports.

Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle said earlier this week the government's plan would make healthier foods more affordable for consumers.

She called obesity rates in Wales a "major public health issue".

"We’re seeing huge rates of type-2 diabetes, which in turn is having a massive impact on our NHS," Ms Neagle told BBC Radio Wales.

Lynne Neagle MS. (Image: Welsh Government)

Monmouth MP David Davies, the secretary of state for Wales, opposes the Welsh Government's plans and said ministers' roles should be to "educate and advise on healthy eating, not imposing harsh rules that will hit society".

But Ms Neagle, the Welsh deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, sought to distance the government from accusations it was banning meal deals.

"People will still be able to buy all the things they’ve been able to buy before," she said.

"This is about shifting the emphasis of those price promotions towards healthier options for people."