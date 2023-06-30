Gloucestershire Police are at the scene.

They were called to Beachley Road in the Sedbury area shortly after 3.55pm with a report of a collision involving a bus and two cars.

A closure has been put into place along the stretch of road as well as at the junction for Inner Loop Road while emergency services are at the scene.

It is expected to remain in place for a number of hours with motorists asked to plan their route in advance and avoid the area.

Help police investigate Beachley Road crash

Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and couldn't stop or who has dashcam footage to get in contact.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 363 of 30 June.