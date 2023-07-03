Research from academics at Loughborough University have detailed that the data an individual generates through photos and videos, texts and emails each year creates 22 tonnes of CO2 a year.

In the UK alone, photos taken on smartphones produce 805,083 tonnes of CO2 annually, which is on par with flying from London to New York 934,109 times.

This data, collected by companies, is stored in various data centres globally in the form of bytes.

Data centres are responsible for up to 3.7 per cent of human-induced CO2 emissions (Image: PA)

Experts have determined that data centres are responsible for 2.5-3.7% of all human-induced CO2 emissions, surpassing the aviation industry's 2.1%.

Digital data doubling every two years

Amid the doubling of digital data every two years, academics at Loughborough University have developed a unique tool known as the Data Carbon Ladder.

This tool enables businesses to measure the CO2 emissions caused by their digital data.

Using this tool, researchers have estimated that a typical data-driven business with 100 full-time employees generates approximately 2,203 tonnes of CO2 emissions yearly, equivalent to flying from London to New York 2,600 times.

Furthermore, projections suggest that by 2025, there will be roughly 180 zettabytes of stored data, equivalent to the continuous streaming of Netflix for 6.8 billion years.

The findings regarding the environmental impact of digital data emphasize the need for businesses and governments to address this "hidden" source of carbon footprint.

There is a suggestion to include data centres in decarbonisation efforts (Image: Canva)

Professor Ian Hodgkinson, of the Loughborough Business School, said: “In the push towards net zero, digital technologies have played, and continue to play, a critical role, but we must also be cognisant of the hidden data CO2 cost attached to the way society and organisations use digital technologies.”

Professor Tom Jackson, also of Loughborough Business School, added: “We are excited to announce the launch of the world’s first publicly available tool empowering organisations to assess the environmental impact of their data projects.

“With this tool, organisations can determine the carbon footprint of their data-related activities and explore better data approaches to reduce their data carbon footprint while driving down carbon emissions.”