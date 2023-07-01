Jack Stephens, from Blaina, was last seen leaving an address in Blaina at around midnight on Friday, June 30 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 14-year-old has links to Blaina and Brynmawr, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red trainers and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding Jack's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300217083.

Jack is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that he is safe and well.