POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager.
Jack Stephens, from Blaina, was last seen leaving an address in Blaina at around midnight on Friday, June 30 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
The 14-year-old has links to Blaina and Brynmawr, and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red trainers and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information regarding Jack's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300217083.
Jack is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that he is safe and well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here