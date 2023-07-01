Ryan Johnson, from Blackwood, has been reported as missing and hasn't been seen for two days.

He was last seen leaving an address in Blackwood at around 10.30pm on Thursday, June 29 and officers said they are concerned for his welfare.

Ryan was last seen wearing a grey and black Nike t shirt, a Nike green jumper, black shorts and black trainers.

He is described as tall and slim with dark brown curly hair, and he has links to Blackwood and Cefn Fforest.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300212437.

Ryan has also been urged to get in touch with the police to confirm that he is safe and well.