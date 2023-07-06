Jack Prince was told by doctors that his kidney’s are functioning at 13 per cent due to an autoimmune condition.

The 20-year-old from the Gaer has a condition called vasculitis, a group of conditions that cause inflation of the blood vessels, and despite years of treatment he was told that he has kidney failure.

His sister Sophie Prince, 29, told the Argus that Jack must receive dialysis as soon as symptoms worsen which could be at any time.

Sophie Prince (R) with mum Margaret and Jack (L) (Image: Sophie Prince)

She said: “Over the year’s he has known about this kidney problem, but never knew how serious it was so he has been on all sorts of different treatments to try and build them back up again.

“Two weeks ago, he was told he needed to have a blood test done, and then the following week he was told that his kidney is functioning at 13 per cent.

“Jack has never liked a fuss or wanted any of us to be involved in his treatment but when he asked me to go with him recently, I thought this is serious that he asked for my help.”

Ms Prince attended the doctor’s appointment to support Jack when he was told he will have to have a kidney transplant.

“He was told he needs to start dialysis; now he feels okay but symptoms of kidney failure could start at any time.

Jack is adored by his nephew teddy and niece delilah (Image: Sophie Prince)

“They have put him on the transplant list, which is a long waiting list, unless we find a living donor who is willing to donate their kidney.”

Jack is described by family a sporty person, who would be willing to help anyone and loves being an uncle to his niece and nephew.

Mr Prince was recently due to fight in a charity boxing match for the victims of the A48 crash last month but had to drop out due to the news.

The youngster must now give up his job and sport as his family desperately campaign to find a living donor.

Jack (R) with his best mate Oliver (L) at the charity boxing match at the Neon on June 10 (Image: Sophie Prince)

She added: “Jack did not want me to post about it on Facebook at all, he is quite a private person, but when he saw all the support coming in, he started to feel like people cared.

“If we don’t find a donor within the next two or three years, he is going to become a completely different person.

“My son absolutely adores Jack, and I told him I don’t want him to die. That is what is going to come to if he doesn’t get a transplant.

“I want my children to know the uncle jack that they know now, and I want to help him as much as I can before he gets to that stage.”

At the front - cousins Claire, Mel, Mya, Emma, Auntie Linda, Uncle Richard. At the back is dad Les, Sophie with her son Teddy, Jack and cousin John (Image: Sophie Prince)

Healthy people who are considering becoming a volunteer will be asked to undertake a series of tests to ensure they are suitable to donate.

You can find out more through Transplant TV films - available here - or through reading information available here.

You can volunteer to donate your kidney to someone you know here or volunteer to donate to a stranger here.