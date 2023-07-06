CWMBRAN Community Council has awarded grants worth £12,450 to five groups and organisations.
The council's Grants to Voluntary Organisations Committee met in June and approved a variety of applications.
They include:
- £1,500 - The Family and Community Group will improve facilities at the reopened Mount Pleasant Hall in Pontnewydd.
- £3,800 - The United Response Group will use the money on an allotment and garden project in Oakfield for people with learning disabilities, people with mental health and physical support needs and the wider community.
- £4,000 - Coed Eva Amateur Boxing Club will renew equipment. A council spokesperson said it was "a club with a proud history and commitment to supporting local young people."
Coed Eva Amateur Boxing Club
- £650 - The Mic Morris Sporting Trust will use the donation towards first aid cover at their 10km road race on Sunday 16 July 2023. A council spokesperson said: "It supports young sporting talent in Cwmbran and across the Borough and makes a great contribution to the Big Event."
- £2,500 - Crow Valley Angling Cub will fit fishing platforms at Cwmbran Boating Lake. A council spokesperson said: "Councillors appreciated the intended use of recycled materials and in making the platforms accessible to those with disabilities."
