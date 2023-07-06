THE Sun produced more than 160 sunspots in June registering the highest monthly number in more than two decades.

This confirms that the current solar cycle, the 25th since records began, is intensifying at a much quicker pace than expected.

The Solar Cycle is a period whereby every 11 years, the Sun’s magnetic field flips over. This means north and south poles switch places respectively, and vice versa for the next cycle.

The Euclid space telescope was successfully launched on Saturday July 1. The European mission, launched on a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, will spend the next six years trying to unravel the mysteries surrounding dark matter which accounts for around 85 per cent of all matter in the universe.

The Sun

Our very own Sun is the nearest star to Earth. The Sun is an absolute powerhouse which provides us with light and warmth, sustaining our very existence. In order to match the output of the Sun, one would need to explode 100 billion tons of dynamite every second.

The Sun started life as a cloud of dust and gas, slowly forming a massive centre and steadily increasing in temperature to form the star we see today.

Estimated at 4.5 billion years old, the Sun’s surface temperature registers 5,505 degrees Celsius, with temperatures at the core reaching in excess of 15 million degrees Celsius.

Just as the Earth orbits the Sun every 365 days, the Sun, along with us and the rest of the planets in the Solar System, orbits around the centre of our own galaxy, the Milky Way, taking 250 million years to complete one orbit.

The Sun’s main constituents are 74 per cent hydrogen and 24 per cent helium, the mix of which will keep it burning for at least another seven billion years before it eventually exhausts its fuel and dies.

Classed as a yellow dwarf star, the Sun sits in what’s known as the ‘Main Sequence’, the stage where a star spends most of its existence. At 93 million miles distant from Earth, light from the Sun takes eight minutes to reach us. In other words, if someone placed a gigantic piece of card in front of the Sun, we wouldn’t know that they had done so for eight minutes.

The picture of the Sun, taken by expert Roger Hyman, shows prominences being ejected around the edges of the star.

If any of the ejected hot plasma, which may be 10 million degrees Celsius, is released with enough energy, it could travel across the vacuum of space to Earth where upon interacting with our magnetic fields, would generate a display of the Aurora Borealis, (Northern Lights).

There are several mobile telephone apps which issue alerts as to the potential of seeing Aurora Borealis following such ejections from the Sun. I use an app named ‘AuroraWatch UK’, but others are available.

Under no circumstances should you look directly at the Sun using binoculars or a telescope.

The Sun’s intense brightness can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

Solar filters are available for telescopes and while effective in capturing images of the Sun’s disc, it is always best to make absolutely sure of the procedure involved before attempting to make such observations. I would be more than happy to assist anyone. You can email me at TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

By far the safest method of viewing an eclipse is by undertaking the construction of a pinhole camera projector, which will allow you to project an image of the eclipse onto a piece of card.

Astronomy education

For those of you thinking about a career in the world of science and in particular that of astronomy, core subjects like biology, chemistry, and physics make for a solid platform.

However, part of that platform at GCSE level, could include astronomy which would be a plus under anyone’s belt. Astronomy hasn’t quite entered the mainstream syllabus but there are other options available.

Various outlets exist outside of the school and college curriculum, and one of those is Dark Sky Wales.

Director Allan Trow welcomes those showing an interest in taking GSCE astronomy for the 2023/24 academic year, with a start date of Tuesday September 5 for anyone interested.

The course runs until May 2024, with preparation sessions also available ahead of the exam in June 2024.

For more information contact allan.darkskywales.gmail.com before Saturday August 5, so that a place can be secured.

Also, working with the like of the Prince’s Trust is AstroCymru, which offers a wide range of astronomy and space workshops aimed to enhance learning with pupils out of mainstream education. From 3D shows and projects, a whole spectrum of science-based learning is available. To find out more contact info@astrocymru.co.uk or call 07774 317 114

Space Oddities

Every Monday night on You Tube from 8pm, you can find me as part of a panel on ‘Space Oddities’ which looks at all the latest space and astronomy news across the UK. The programme which carries news items, features, and guests, can also be streamed via Facebook.

Stars and constellations

As a help to beginners to find their way around the night sky, use the Moon during July to try and pick out some of the more notable stars on view.

On Friday, July 14, a waning crescent Moon is positioned north of Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull.

On Monday, July 17, a new Moon will be positioned south of Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation of Gemini, the Twins.

On Thursday, July 20, a waxing crescent Moon will be positioned to the north of Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation, Leo, the Lion.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Moon is to the north of Spica, the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo, the Virgin.

On Friday, July 28, the Moon is to the north of Antares, the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius, the Scorpion.

Planets

Venus will start to slowly drop toward the horizon over the month ahead, setting at around 11.15pm at the start of July, with the planet lost in the evening twilight by the end of the month. However, it still makes for an unmistakable object in our skies.

Mars is also in the vicinity but may prove difficult to spot in the twilight, positioned just to the upper left of Venus at the start of the month.

On the evening of July 19, there will be a nice photographic opportunity as a crescent Moon will appear to the right of Venus after sunset.

Using binoculars, look for Mercury just below the Moon, with Mars positioned above Venus.

The following evening, July 20, Venus will appear below the Moon with Mars to the left and Mercury to the right.

There is also a bright star in the mix, that of Regulus in Leo the Lion.

Regulus will be positioned near to Mars on the 19, with the star in-between Venus and the Moon on the 20.

Moon Phases

Third Quarter: July 10;

New Moon: July 17;

First Quarter: July 25.

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of July: Sun rises at 4.58am. Sets at 9.32pm.

End of July: Sun rises at 5.33am. Sets at 9.02pm.

Jonathan is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine. He has written three books on astronomy. Jonathan worked at BBC Radio Wales as astronomy correspondent and is currently a contributor to CAPCOM, an online magazine which promotes astronomy and spaceflight to the general public. He is currently a panellist on Space Oddities. He was also was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.