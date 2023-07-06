Emergency services including police officers, paramedics, firefighters and London’s Air Ambulance attended an incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a primary school building in south London.

Emergency services were called to the primary school this morning (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers remain at the scene of a serious collision at a primary school in Wimbledon.

“Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, July 6 to reports that a car collided with a building at the school in Camp Road.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children. We await further updates on their conditions.”

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, the force added. There have been no arrests.

Police are not treating incident as terror-related

In a later tweet, the force said: “We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the area to allow the emergency services on scene to have “free access” to the site.

Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you. https://t.co/AlGV885Xk2 — Wimbledon and Putney Commons (@WimbledonCommon) July 6, 2023

Wimbledon and Putney Commons tweeted: “Following an incident at the edge of the Common on Camp Road, the public are asked to avoid that area of the Commons to allow free access to the emergency services. Thank you.

“Emergency vehicles are likely to be using the Commons to get to the location so please be alert to what is happening and follow instructions from our staff. Thank you.”

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said: “Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study.”