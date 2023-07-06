TWO air ambulance helicopters were called to a medical emergency in Newport on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also called to respond to the incident in the Gaer Park Hill area of the city, shortly after 9am.
"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were supported by an air ambulance," a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.
"One person was taken by road to the University Hospital of Wales."
A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said its "critical care teams from Cardiff and Dafen attended by air".
The helicopters landed in a nearby field shortly after 9.20am and left the scene a few minutes before 11am.
