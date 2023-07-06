The school says it is “profoundly shocked” and “devastated” following the incident.

Emergency services including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and London’s Air Ambulance responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday at the school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

The Study Preparatory School releases statement following 'tragic' incident

In a statement published on its website, The Study Preparatory School, said: “We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils, as well as injuring several others.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.

“Now that a police investigation is underway we will not be making any further public statement for the time being and would ask that the privacy of our school community is respected at this deeply upsetting time.”

Woman arrested following car crash at Wimbledon school

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident, Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said: "We were called shortly before 10 o'clock this morning after a car collided with a building at The Study Preparatory School, behind me in Camp Road.

"A large number of our officers were deployed to the scene, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

"Our officers, along with our colleagues from the other emergency services, provided first aid to a number of people who had been injured.

"Very sadly, one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

"The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 40s, stopped at the scene.

"She was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken into custody.

"This is a very difficult time for everyone here at the school and across the wider community.

"We would ask people not to speculate while we work to understand the full circumstances of what has happened.

"We are not treating this incident as terror related.

"Our officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses and have viewed CCTV.

“If anyone has any information about what happened, please contact us as soon as possible by calling 101, or speaking to officers here at the scene.”