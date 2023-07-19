Black Rock Lave Net Fishery members are no strangers to finding weird and wonderful items on the estuary.

However, this latest discovery has been described as "the best find of its type, ever".

Jamie and Richard Morgan were out walking Black Rock lave net fishing grounds at low tide recently.

While battling less than favourable conditions, Jamie stopped to take a phone call and when he looked down at his feet he saw a pot.

Further investigation showed the pot to have been made during the Roman occupation of Britain.

"Some call it black burnished ware or Dorset black," Martin Morgan, fishery secretary said.

"We generally find small pieces, perhaps a dozen over the year, so this was by far the best find of this type ever.

"One can only wonder at the last person to handle this pot and what its contents would have been."

Over the years, the fishermen at Black Rock have found ancient aurochs horns, wartime shrapnel and ordnance and even fossils from nearly 300 million years ago.