The awards, presented by leading environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy, give recognition to the locations that offer excellent facilities while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to delivering great quality green space.

The locations in Monmouthshire to have received Green Flag status are:

In addition, gardens and green spaces across the county have also be recognised in the Green Flag Community Awards:

The Incredible Edible Garden in Usk;

Mardy Park;

Caldicot Community Garden;

Crick Woodland;

Caerwent Meadows;

Crick Meadow;

Crucorney Allotments;

Garden City Sensory Garden in Chepstow;

Laurie Jones Community Orchard;

The Cornfield (Portskewett and Sudbrook);

Rogiet Wildlife Friendly Village.

Cabinet member for climate change and the environment, Cllr Catrin Maby said: “These awards mean so much for the many volunteers and community groups across the county.

"Their dedication and community spirit help keep so many green spaces in Monmouthshire looking beautiful."