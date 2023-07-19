The teenager who bought the cider at Ideal Stores, at 392 Caerleon Road, was in fact working with police and council officers as part of an "alcohol test purchase sweep operation".

It is an offence to sell alcohol to anyone under the age of 18.

Trading Standards officers later found the owner had failed to file the necessary paperwork for his alcohol licence when he took over the business at the start of 2023.

Newport City Council's licensing committee met on Monday, when it decided to give Rakesh Upadhyay, who holds the premises licence for Ideal Stores, a one-month licence suspension, meaning he is unable to sell alcohol at the shop in that time.

He must also agree to extra conditions being imposed on his licence, including the installation of CCTV to "continually record when licensable activity takes place".

Staff at Ideal Stores must also undergo training on how to run a Challenge 25 policy, to check whether customers are old enough to buy alcohol.

"The committee felt that as the Licence Holder is the owner of another business outside of Newport, he should have been more aware of what was required of him as the licence holder and acted in a more timely manner," Newport City Council said in its decision.

"The Licensing Sub-Committee were also concerned about the serious breaches, due to a lack of management and control.

"They also took into consideration that the offences of the licence holder could have resulted in a fine and/or a prison sentence of up to six months."

The committee noted Mr Updahyay's mitigation, and his "willingness to comply with the additional licence conditions".

Suspending the premises licence for one month would allow the shopkeeper time to "make the required changes to allow him to comply with the additional conditions of the premises licence within that time frame", the council added.

Mr Upadhyay was contacted for comment.