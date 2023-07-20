Sophie Shuttleworth’s life changed forever in July 2022 when she put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at The Grange University Hospital and was left “fighting for her life.”

The 31-year-old from Newport, who has been in hospital for a year, thought she had sunstoke as she was being violently sick and “had the worst headache” of her life.

Sophie in rehab (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

On July 22, 2022, Ms Shuttleworth was put into an induced coma for three and a half weeks at the ITU unit at The Grange University Hospital.

Ms Shuttleworth, who is currently at University Hospital Llandough Spinal Injury Unit, is now ready to be discharged - but will require help to get out of bed every day.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “I had a discharge meeting last week and my specialist rehab coming to an end was explained to me and my parents.

Sophie in hospital (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

“My dreams of leaving rehab walking or out of the chair aren't going to happen now, not to say it never will but I won't walk out of here as I thought I would.

“They don't know if in more time things will change for me and mobility may come back, but they can't promise it will or won't.

“It has been a very stressful and emotional time coming to terms with the fact and accepting my injury for how it is now.

“When I finally get discharged, it will be amazing to just be back within a community which I know has supported me tremendously. Once I am in my own property again, I can start to really live my life and get back to doing what I love.”

In a bid to help Ms Shuttleworth get private rehabilitation and a motorised attachment for her wheelchair her brother Robert Shuttleworth and friends from rugby team Pill Harriers are taking on the three peaks challenge on July 29 and 30.

Sophie Shuttleworth with brother Robert Shuttleworth and dad Stephen Shuttleworth (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

Ms Shuttleworth’s dad Stephen will drive the team up to Scotland to take on Ben Nevis, then onto Scarfell Pike in the Lake District, and finishing off with Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon. And they'll do all of this within the space of just 24 hours.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “My brother and his friends have been amazing with their fundraising efforts and I'm so proud of them all. I didn't expect any of this help so I appreciate it more than words can describe.

“It has been incredible to see the boys’ efforts. They attend weekly training sessions where they climb various mountains and peaks in Wales every Sunday starting at around 5am to ensure they are fit enough to take on the challenge.”

Craig Lloyd, Rhys Hubbard, Robert Shuttleworth, Rhys Griffiths, Leigh Hussain and Carl Barnet (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

Friend Carl Barnett, who is also taking part in the challenge, said the endeavour is about supporting Ms Shuttleworth, who he described as “a remarkable young woman.”

“Sophie holds a special place in our hearts as she is the sister of one of our friends and group members Robert and her father Stephen (our old coach)," he said.

“Throughout this journey, we have been astounded by the overwhelming financial support we have received from our business contacts in terms of sponsorship.

“Witnessing the generosity of individuals and companies who have contributed to this cause has been truly heart-warming. We are immensely grateful for their support thus far.

Grant Collins, Robert Shuttleworth, Leigh Hussain, Matthew Dwyer and Craig Lloyd training (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)

"Beyond the physical challenge, our commitment to helping Sophie has brought us closer as a group. We have shared laughter over old stories, re-connected as friends and most importantly recognised the importance of teamwork that was instilled in us at Pill from the age of 12 years old.

“This journey has been an incredible experience, and we eagerly anticipate the moment when we can complete the challenge and surpass our goals. Throughout the entire journey, Sophie will remain in our thoughts and in our hearts.”

Ms Shuttleworh also has GoFundMe page which you can view here.