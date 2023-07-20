Plaid Cymru councillor Colin Mann said he was "surprised" to find only one leaflet promoting tourism to the borough at Caerphilly Tourist Information Centre, which is housed below Coffi Vista in Caerphilly town centre.

"There were only a couple of leaflets there promoting Ruperra Castle", said Cllr Mann.

"There were however numerous information leaflets, both from our neighbouring authorities and much further afield - including an impressive publication from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council", he added.

Cllr Mann, a former leader of the council's Plaid Cymru group, also claimed the last leaflet released which was "relevant to the whole borough" was in 2021.

He continued: "I am very surprised there has been nothing for two years, bearing in mind the importance of tourism to the county borough.

"Tourism can potentially provide a substantial income to our area. Developing tourism with the visitor spend it generates could be the difference between the survival or otherwise of small businesses."

In response, Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "We are very proud of the fantastic tourist attractions on offer across the Caerphilly county borough which attract visitors from across the globe.

"We promote these attractions using a range of methods including printed and digital channels, with the majority of people accessing the Visit Caerphilly website and our social media links for the latest news and information.

"The latest version of our attractions leaflet is currently being developed."