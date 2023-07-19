It comes as the family of one of the victims says they are “devastated” and “traumatised” by events.

On Monday, July 17, at around 12.05am, emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the M4 eastbound between junction 22 (M49) and 21 (M48).

Both vehicles left the carriageway and there were several casualties.

Sadly, two women in their 50s and 60s from Bristol, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of one of the women, 58-year-old Saado Hussein, said: “We are incredibly devastated and traumatised by the tragic events that occurred earlier this week.

“We are grateful for the support of our family and friends, including the wider Bristol community at this difficult time.”

At the time, South Western Ambulance Service sent six ambulances to the scene in what was described as a “serious” crash.

Three remaining occupants of the same vehicle the woman died in, attended hospital, two of whom have been discharged to recover at home. One remains in a critical condition.

A fourth person, a 32-year-old man, has now been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is in police custody.

Previously, three men, one in their 20s and two in their 30s, travelling in the other car involved in the collision, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have now been bailed.

The incident happened on Monday, July 17, at just after midnight in the area marked with a red box (Image: Google Maps)

Avon and Somerset Police say they would like to speak to anyone travelling along the east or westbound carriageway of the M4 at Junctions 21 and 22 who may have seen the collision involving a grey Peugeot and a blue Volkswagen, or have dashcam footage, of the incident or the moments leading up to it.

Police are especially keen to speak to anyone driving near junction 22 between 11.55pm and 12.10am.