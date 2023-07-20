Margaret and Ken Jeremiah tied the knot at Pontymoile Mission on July 20, 1963.

Ken worked as a miner in a number of mines in the Pontypool area and Margaret worked at the stamping works in Cwmbran.

Margaret and Ken Jeremiah, of Pontypool, on their wedding day - July 20, 1963 (Image: Submitted)

They went on to have three children - Gary, 59, Wayne, 58, and Nicola, 53. They also have four grandchildren: Richard, Lewis, Kate, Ashley, and an eight-month-old great grand daughter, Lilah.

Margaret said: "We have always lived in the Pontypool area. We have enjoyed many holidays abroad, and now enjoy many weekends in our daughter and son-in-law's holiday home in Trecco Bay, Porthcawl."

The couple put their long marriage down to "believing and trusting in each other".

Margaret and Ken Jeremiah today

And Ken has always said: "Never argue with a woman, as you will never win."

The couple will be celebrating with a family meal on their anniversary followed by a garden party on Saturday for family and friends.

Margaret said: "We both enjoy spending time together with family, especially making precious memories with our beautiful great grand daughter Lilah."