Cllr Jim Sadler, who was first elected to represent the Penmaen ward on Caerphilly County Borough Council at last year’s council elections, died on Tuesday, May 23. He was 71.

Cllr Roy Saralis, who represented the Penmaen ward on Caerphilly County Borough alongside Cllr Sadler, confirmed the news to the Caerphilly Observer, and said he expects the election to take place sometime between August 24 and 31 this year.

He said: "We knew it had to be done at some point but we're disappointed that its been called now during the holiday period. I wanted it to be held in September but now we have to get ready."

Cllr Saralis also confirmed Labour's candidate at the by-election will be Elizabeth Davies.

Cllr Roy Saralis, left, with Cllr Jim Sadler at the council election count in 2022. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

"We're going to be very busy now over the next month or so," he said. "We'll do our best to win it and I think it's important that we look to honour the work that Jim did."

Mayor of Blackwood Town Council, Cllr George Edwards, will stand as an Independent. He too voiced his frustration at the timing of the by-election, saying: "I don't think any of the parties have a fair chance honestly.

"It would have made a lot more sense to hold it in September when everyone is back from their holidays."

The Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru are yet to announce their candidates and have been contacted for comment.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is set to announce details of the by-election in due course.