The 60-year-old from Caerphilly was described as a "wonderful son, dad, uncle and grandad" who "loved life".

Mr King's family also expressed thanks to the emergency services crews, and members of the public, who tried to help him at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, which happened on the A468 on the afternoon of Friday, July 7, and involved two motorcycles and a car.

In their tribute, Mr King's family said: "Darrel was a wonderful son, dad, uncle and grandad who loved life and was loved by everyone that knew him.

"As a family we are all heartbroken at his sudden and tragic death and we will miss him every day.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank those that stopped at the scene to offer help and to all the emergency services for everything they tried to do for him."

Darrel King. (Image: via Gwent Police)

Mr King died at the scene of a crash on the A468, which was reported to police at around 5.50pm on July 7.

Officers were joined at the scene by paramedics and a Wales Air Ambulance crew.

A 70-year-old man from the Caerphilly area, who was hurt in the crash, has since been transferred from the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff to another hospital for treatment. His condition is described as being stable.

Gwent Police continues to appeal for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

"Officers want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A468 - the section between the Cedar Tree roundabout and Bedwas - between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, July 7," the force said.

"Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300225926."