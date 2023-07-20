Recent data shows that 75 per cent of us have admitted the cost of food is a major concern, as inflation on groceries reached 18.4 per cent recently.

With that in mind, Richard Price, owner of online supermarket Britsuperstore, has shared his advice on the best days and times to do your weekly shop.

He said: “The best day of the week and time to do your weekly food shop to save money can vary depending on the store's specific policies, promotions, and your location.

A shopping expert has revealed when to visit the supermarket in order to make the biggest savings (Image: Getty/SolStock)

“However, there are some general tips that can help you make smarter choices when food shopping.”

Best days to do your weekly shop

Wednesday or Thursday

Midweek days like Wednesday or Thursday can be good for shopping because many stores release new deals and discounts around this time.

Tuesday

Some stores have special deals and discounts that start on Tuesday. If your local store follows this pattern, Tuesday could be a good day to find discounts on various items.

Monday

Some stores mark down perishable items and products with short shelf lives on Mondays to sell them quickly after the weekend. This can be an opportunity to find discounted produce and baked goods.

Avoid Weekends

Weekends, especially Saturday, tend to be the busiest days for stores. The increased foot traffic can lead to longer checkout lines and a more hectic shopping experience. Additionally, some stores may not have restocked their shelves yet from the weekend rush, so the selection might not be as good.

Best times to do your weekly shop

Early Morning

If you can manage to go early in the morning, you might find freshly discounted items from the previous day that the store is trying to sell quickly. Perishable items like baked goods or produce might be marked down during this time.

Late Evening

Similar to early mornings, late evenings before the store closes can be an opportune time to find discounts on perishable items. Many stores mark down items nearing their expiration date to avoid waste.