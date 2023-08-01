But the move has been branded "madcap" by opponents to the new policy, saying it will stretch already-under-pressure public services yet further.

The new default limit of 20mph on restricted roads will come into place across Wales on Sunday, September 17.

South Wales Fire and Rescue staff will help to line the roads and offer speeding motorists the opportunity to watch an educational video about the benefits of driving at a slower speed.

This opportunity will not be offered to drivers who are “excessively” over the speed limit.

A fire and Rescue Officer presenting at educational course (Image: Welsh Government)

Supt Leanne Brustad of Gwent Police said: “Engagement, education, and enforcement plays a huge part in the rollout.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners to educate drivers as much as possible as the new speed limit comes into force and help deliver all of the benefits of this policy.”

And South Wales Fire and Rescue Service group manager Richie Smart said: “Our fire fighters see the devastating impacts that road traffic collisions, including those in built up areas where people and vehicles mix closely, can have.

"We are therefore pleased to support our partners to raise awareness of the importance of speed limits to keep everyone safe.”

But the Welsh Conservatives, who have long opposed the new 20mph limits, have blasted the idea.

Shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said: “I cannot believe that this madcap policy from the Labour Government is now pulling in members of the fire service to enforce the blanket 20mph speed limit change, spreading a stretched public service even thinner."

Claiming the new limits would cost the Welsh economy £4.5 billion, she added: “The priorities of our fire service should not include catching motorists speeding.

"The Labour Government are showing that this foolish policy is not about safety or the environment, as they have claimed, but using public services to catch out motorists and collect money in fines.

"What service will they fold into it next, paramedics? The Labour Government should listen to Welsh Conservative calls and scrap this ludicrous policy.”