The upper floors of 262 Corporation Road were once used as the base for a beauty therapist, but now applicant Reenz Property Ltd wants to transform the site, creating accommodation for 12 people.

The proposal includes plans for four flats, each containing two bedrooms and space for three residents; as well as their own “spacious open-plan” kitchen and living room areas.

Planning documents, submitted by agents Cityscape Planning and Architecture, describe “simple, functional” accommodation “designed to provide easy circulation space”.

The two flats facing out onto Corporation Road will be duplexes, located above what was once a wedding shop.

If the change of use is approved, a “small portion” of space will be taken from the retail unit below to provide bin storage, and a new front door will be added to give the flats’ residents their own access to the property.

The application can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 23/0624.