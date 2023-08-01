The Cross Inn in Caldicot was closed at around 11pm on Sunday night, July 30, after the police received reports of a disorder.

However, when officers arrived at the scene it was calm and there were no issues.

In a Facebook post on Sunday The Cross Inn said: ‘Cross is closed until further notice.'

Officers are now carrying out enquiries into reports of items having been taken form the bar, this has not yet been confirmed.

The pub re-opened, much to the delight of visitors, at around 12.15 yesterday, July 31.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We initially had a call reporting disorder there at about 11pm, when officers arrived it was calm, there were no issues.

“However, there is ongoing enquiries into reports of items having been taken form the bar.”