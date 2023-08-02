It was revealed that at least 1,300 people died waiting for a care package to start during the last financial year - more than 30 of them in Caerphilly County Borough.

In response a Caerphilly council spokesperson said they are "facing significant pressures in some areas of its social care services".

This data was compiled by the BBC Shared Data Unit and BBC Wales, looking into the extent of the social care crisis in the UK.

Statement from Carerphilly council spokesperson

A Caerphilly council spokesperson said: “Like all local authorities in England and Wales, Caerphilly CBC is facing significant pressures in some areas of its social care services.

“Recruitment and retention within some key staff groups continues to be a problem despite efforts to change recruitment processes and offer more attractive renumeration packages.

“The position is made worse by a very fragile private care sector which has led to packages of care being delivered by private care companies being handed back to the authority to provide thus worsening the pressures on in house services.

“Whilst most people who require care services receive them in a timely manner, there are examples where some people will be waiting longer than we would wish.”

The study asked 206 councils in the UK, and the five health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland, how long people waited on average for an initial care assessment over the past two financial years, and how long they waited for a care package to start following the assessment.

In Torfaen between 2021-2022 the median wait for care packages to start was 18 days whilst the longest wait time to start was 90 days.

Statement from Torfaen council

In response a spokesperson from Torfaen council said "the longest individual wait has also improved significantly since the 2021/22 financial year and is now 95 days down from 169".

A spokesperson for Torfaen council said: “The data collected relates to the 2021/22 financial year. The cost exceeded relates to the cost of producing the requested data in respect of Section 12 of the Freedom of Information Act.

“During this year there was nationally recognised pressure in the domiciliary care market as the sector started its recovery from the pressures of the Covid pandemic.

"The data for 2022/23 was submitted to Welsh Government in May 2023 and showed a significantly improved picture with a median wait of 14 days from the point at which an assessment is completed and a care and support plan was produced to the point at which someone was receiving their care, which is often commissioned from care providers.

“During this 14 day period residents would have been supported with their care and support needs through the Councils Intake and Emergency Care at Home services whilst their long term support was commissioned.

“The longest individual wait has also improved significantly since the 2021/22 financial year and is now 95 days down from 169. There can be many reasons why an individual may be waiting for their long-term support, including hospital admissions, but the Council is in regular contact and continues to provide support whilst a long-term placement is brokered.”

Someone waited for 233 days for an initial assessment of their care needs in Blaenau Gwent in the year 2021/22, while in Caerphilly borough the longest wait for an initial assessment was 212 days, and in Monmouthshire it was 147 days. Data was not available for Newport and Torfaen.

Statement from Blaenau Gwent council

In response Blaenau Gwent council said "the average time for an assessment in Blaenau Gwent has been between 12–17 days over the past two years".

A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent council said: “We’re committed to providing our vulnerable residents with the social services support they require in a timely manner and tailored to their needs.

“The average time for an assessment in Blaenau Gwent has been between 12–17 days over the past two years.

“In exceptional circumstances the wait may be longer due to factors in that particular case. For instance, where an assessment may have indicated that a person requires support but for example they may have been medically unwell and the service start date has been delayed whilst we wait for them to be medically optimised or complete a period of rehabilitation prior to starting the support.

“However, this is very rare, and the vast majority of people are assessed within the timelines previously mentioned.”

The data also includes whether any care contracts the authority had awarded for individual domiciliary care had been handed back to them because the private provider could no longer fulfil the obligations of its contract and a total of 122 responded,

Monmouthshire had the longest median wait for an initial assessment in both 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, at 21 days and 23 days respectively.

Statement from Monmouthshire County Council

In response to the data, a spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “Waiting times are longer than we would wish them to be and we are keeping them under constant review.

“Waiting times for social care assessments can be affected by both an individual’s circumstances and by workforce capacity issues. We continue to work closely with colleagues in the NHS and prioritise assessments for people on a daily basis.”

Newport City Council was contacted for comment.