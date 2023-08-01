The free-to-attend event is being organised by the Parish Trust and will take place at the charity’s base in Trethomas this evening.

It will get under way from 7pm today, Tuesday, August 1.

Caerphilly County Borough Council staff will be on hand to answer questions from anyone looking to become a host for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

As well as live music, there will also be refreshments on offer from Caffi Caredig , which is a mobile coffee shop run by the Parish Trust.

Cllr Shayne Cook, who is the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “The Ukraine Night is a chance for Caerphilly residents to hear first-hand experiences of Ukrainians who have fled this horrific war and now reside in Caerphilly.

“It will be an opportunity to share and celebrate our cultural experiences.”

Cllr Cook continued: “Caerphilly residents continue to provide much needed support to Ukrainians, however, if there are residents who would like to host or volunteer then please contact ukrainesupport@caerphilly.gov.uk or visit the council’s website.”