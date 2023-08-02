Wales is poised to implement a new 20mph speed limit law on Sunday, September 17.

The move will transition the majority of Wales’ 30mph speed limits to 20mph, making the nation one of the first globally to establish a default 20mph limit.

Some local roads will be exempt.

During a visit to Wrexham on Friday, the prime minister was asked by Deeside.com about the issue, and said: “It’s always going to be fitting in particular areas to have lower speeds, for instance, near schoolchildren.”

Rishi Sunak on 20mph. Picture: Wrexham.com (Image: Wrexham.com)

"I think everyone would agree that from a safety perspective, this makes sense."

However, the prime minister stated, “I think a blanket reduction to 20mph doesn’t make sense.

“It [will] just add cost and complexity, it will cause people to make that adjustment and just get in the way of their ordinary lives.”

​​He added the speed limit reduction “in a blanket fashion like that is not appropriate".

Earlier this week the Welsh Government announced firefighters would be drafted in to help enforce the new limits.