A TEENAGER who was missing for more than a week has now been found.
As previously reported, concern was growing for 19-year-old Georgie Tantenna who was reported missing – having last been heard from on the night of Sunday, July 23.
Gwent Police have now confirmed that Georgie Tantenna – who has links to Caerphilly and Cardiff – has now been found.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “Georgie Tannetta, 19, who was reported missing, has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
