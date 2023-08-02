The forecaster is warning that the thunderstorm is expected to develop throughout the day which may cause flooding and cause travel disruption.

The weather warning is in place from 9am today until 8pm, it has been extended to cover further north and south.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorm means there will probably be ‘some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes and ‘there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus’

‘Delays to train services are also possible’ and some ‘short term loss of power and other services is likely.’

For Newport’s outlook today the Met Office said: “Unsettled with a chance of unseasonably strong winds, particularly on southern and later western coasts.

“Frequent showers merging into more general rain at times with thunderstorms in places. Feeling cool. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”

Hour by hour weather for Newport today:

11am: 90% chance of heavy rain, temperature 15°C

12pm: 90% chance of heavy rain, temperature 16°C

1pm: 80% chance of heavy rain, temperature 17°C

2pm: 80% chance of thunder, temperature 17°C

3pm: 80% chance of thunder, temperature 17°C

4pm: 60% chance of rain, temperature 18°C

5pm: 40% chance of rain, sunshine and showers, temperature 18°C

6pm: 40% chance of rain, cloudy, temperature 19°C

Showers will gradually ease through the evening and it will become drier overnight with some clear spells. However it will remaining breezy, and cooler than Tuesday night. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

For tomorrows outlook the forecaster predicts: ‘After a mostly dry and bright start, showers will quickly develop through the morning, turning heavy and thundery at times. Remaining breezy with temperatures around average. Maximum temperature 20 °C.’